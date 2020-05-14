Free Lunch Friday for Workers at Good Samaritan Society Locations

44i Inc. and the Pickle Barrel are teaming up again for "Free Lunch Friday" to show appreciation for area workers who are on the frontline, fighting COVID- 19. This week they will honor the staff members at both the Good Samaritan Village and Luther Manor.

Both, the Good Samaritan Village and Luther Manor have faced unprecedented challenges in the past few months. Staff members have been tested in ways that would be hard to imagine just a few short months ago. That's why 44i and the Pickle Barrel are giving back this Friday. To recognize the hard work and the dedication of staff members at both facilities since the pandemic began.

This Friday 44i will be delivering a sub sandwich, chips, and a pickle to Good Samaritan Village at 3:30 and to Luther Manor at 4. The meals will be delivered to the entrance of both locations.

This is the fifth week of "Free Lunch Friday", which 44i created to honor local heroes working on the frontline in Sioux Falls. So far, they've served lunches to Local Law Enforcement, Prison Guards, Hospital Workers at both, Sanford and Avera, EMTs, and now staff members at the Good Samaritan Society. This is the third week the Pickle Barrel has helped out with the food.

“Our gratitude continues to increase as we are able to help honor these staff members that are working every day directly with COVID-19 patients,” Pickle Barrel owner, Katelyn Cameron, stated. “We hope everyone keeps these superheroes in their thoughts as they continue caring for their residents and each other.”

To learn more about "Free Lunch Friday" check out 44i's Facebook Page.