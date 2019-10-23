FREE ‘Lets Try Hockey’ Event in Sioux Falls this Sunday

The fun starts right here on Sunday for all your kids out there that would like to try the sport of hockey.

On Sunday, October 27 at the Scheels Ice Plex in Sioux Falls, the Sioux Falls Flyers will once again host a FREE 'Let's Try Hockey' Event.

The event will take place from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

Come see why youth hockey in the 605 is so much fun, learn about how safe the game is and help build confidence in your kids.

All the equipment is provided including skates and there is no cost for them to attend.

Kids will get to skate, use sticks and pucks, have instructions and get the chance to experience the great game of hockey.

This is the second event they have held this Fall and there will be one more on Nov. 9.