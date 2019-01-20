Free Hip Hop Yoga Class Sunday in Sioux Falls

Sunday, January 27th bring your Master P mindset and your yoga mat to lulu lemon in The Empire Mall.

They will provide the space, instructor, DJ, and Fernson Brewing Company will provide a post-class refreshment.

From the Hip Hop Yoga Facebook event page:

Drop it like its OM. Join us for a complimentary hip hop yoga class led by Annie Mello of CPMFITness - Sioux Falls . Live beats provided by DJ SieffStyle Entertainment . Enjoy a post-class refreshment from our friends at Fernson Brewing Company . 9:30AM // Doors open (enter at Food Court)

10:00AM // Yoga

11:00AM // Private shopping + Brews Please bring a yoga mat, small towel and water.

Annie Mello is a great teacher and all around cool human, if you have never tried yoga here is a perfect opportunity to give it a shot.