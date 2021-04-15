Free Fishing and Park Access in South Dakota on Mothers Day

Mother's Day is always one of the most special days on the calendar and in the state of South Dakota, they are giving families a fun way to celebrate.

The South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department is offering free park admittance on Sunday, May 9 at all state parks.

Additionally, you are able to fish without purchasing a fishing license for that day only.

The free admittance into the parks does not include the camping fees and you will want to check with the individual park site on costs associated with camping.

There are many places around Sioux Falls that you can go fish from the shore as well and wouldn't need a boat.

Wall Lake, Covell Lake, Newton Hills, Lake Vermillion, the Big Sioux River, and more have plenty of access for you and your family to try and catch the big one.

I love the idea and the concept of giving back and providing an opportunity that maybe some families would overlook if it weren't for the free chance to try something new.

For more information on the events on Mother's Day and to find out more about fishing in South Dakota, you can visit the Game Fish and Parks Department website.