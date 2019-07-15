Four People Rescued Friday Night While Kayaking near Brandon

A group of family members that were kayaking on the Big Sioux River near Brandon needed to be rescued Friday night.

KSFY TV is reporting the incident took place around 9:20 PM on Friday, (July 12) near the area of 499 West Park Street in Brandon.

According to KSFY, authorities were first notified about the situation when one of the family members got separated and was able to get to shore. He then contacted 911 to ask for help getting the rest of his family out of the water.

Four members of the family got swept into some rapids. KSFY reports their kayak got caught in a downed tree, and they were able to wait for rescuers to arrive to assist them to shore.

Fortunately, all four members involved were wearing their floatation devices.

A team comprised of rescuers from Brandon Fire, Split Rock, and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue arrived on scene with a boat and were able to help get the group to safety.

Sergeant Adam Zishka with the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office told KSFY, Friday's incident should serve as an excellent reminder to everyone, how important it is to always make sure you're wearing a life jacket if you plan on going out on the water. Especially if your plan is to go boating or swimming in areas where the water is moving fast like it was in that area.

