Four D1 Teams Highlight the 2021 Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls

Over the last several years we have seen some big-time matchups at the Sanford Pentagon and this year will be no different.

The Sanford Pentagon has announced that the Crossover Classic will return to Sioux Falls in 2021.

The Crossover Classic is highlighted by four Division I basketball teams competing over a three-day period at the Sanford Pentagon.

Games will take place from Nov. 22-24 and teams will play in a round-robin format.

Get our free mobile app

This year's field will include South Dakota State University, University of Nevada, George Mason, and the University of Washington.

Last year's event was closed to the public but this year they expect to have a sold-out facility for these marquee games.

Tournament Director Lea Miller-Tooley is very excited about the return of the event to Sioux Falls and the Sanford Pentagon, “The Sanford Pentagon is a first-class facility, and we are thrilled to bring elite college basketball back to Sioux Falls. The Crossover Classic will be a tremendous opportunity for the student-athletes to showcase their talents on the court while experiencing incredible hospitality from the staff at Sanford Health."

One of the really cool things about this tournament is the vast nature of competition from all over the country.

Not only are you getting teams from all over the country, but you are also getting teams from different conferences which makes for some unique and intriguing matchups.

For more information on the Crossover Classic, other future events, or for more information on the Sanford Pentagon, you can visit their website.