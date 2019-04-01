Former Sioux Falls Washington standout and South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year Deng Geu will move on from North Dakota State.

Corey Evans of Rivals.com is reporting that Geu will transfer from NDSU and attend a different school. Geu will be eligible to play immediately and will not have to sit out one year.

Geu also confirmed his intent to transfer on his twitter account.

The 6'8 soon-to-be senior averaged 9.6 points per game this past season. He has appeared in a total of 97 games in three seasons for NDSU and made one start in 2016-17. Geu will leave NDSU with 645 points (6.6/game), 335 rebounds, and 57 blocks.

Prior to his start at NDSU, Geu was instrumental in helping lead the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors to a state championship appearance during his senior year. He was named Gatorade South Dakota basketball player for the 2014-2015 season.

There are currently no reports as to what school Geu will transfer to.