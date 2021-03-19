Former Vikings OL and SD Native Riley Reiff Finds New Team

During his National Football League career Riley Reiff has been nothing but a true professional and his new team is hoping that continues.

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to terms with Riley Reiff where he will play tackle for the team.

Reiff was drafted by the Detroit Lions and spent the last four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

Get our free mobile app

The South Dakota native shined last year for Minnesota giving them a lot of help on a offensive line that lacked depth.

Bengals.com reporter Marisa Contipelli reported that Reiff will play right tackle and hopefully be a big help in keeping rookie Joe Burrow healthy as he returns from his knee injury a year ago.

Apparently Burrow and the team were excited about the opportunity as members of the team and Burrow himself wined and dined Reiff on Thursday before the signing.

For more information on the Cincinnati Bengals, their roster and their 2021 opponents, you can visit their website.