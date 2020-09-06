A former University of South Dakota quarterback has landed on the 53 man roster for the Arizona Cardinals.

Former USD QB Chris Streveler has made the final cut for the Arizona Cardinals and is now active for the regular season in the NFL.

Streveler had transferred to USD after starting his college career at the University of Minnesota.

After graduating USD as a standout on the field, he pursued his professional career up north in the Canadian Football League.

In the CFL, Steveler helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers win a CFL Championship.

It is going to be very interesting to see where Streveler lands on the depth chart and if he will be the backup to former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray.

The offense in Arizona is very creative and will lend opportunities for Streveler to get in on some different packages even if he isn't the starter.

In addition to Murray and Streveler, Brett Hundley, former Packers QB is also on the 53 man roster.

For more information on the Arizona Cardinals, their roster and upcoming season you can visit their website.