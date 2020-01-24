Former Twin Justin Morneau Elected to Club’s Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN — The Minnesota Twins announced today that former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau has been elected to the club’s Hall of Fame. Morneau will become the 34th member of the Twins Hall of Fame when he is inducted during an on-field pre-game ceremony at Target Field before the Twins host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, May 23.

The Twins Hall of Fame, which honors players, managers, coaches and off-field personnel who have contributed to the organization’s growth and success since Minnesota broke into the major leagues in 1961, was created as part of the club’s 40th Season Celebration in 2000.

Morneau joins the inaugural class of former Twins Hall of Famers including Harmon Killebrew, Rod Carew, Tony Oliva, Kent Hrbek, Kirby Puckett, and Calvin Griffith. In 2019 the Twins HOF welcomed former club president Jerry Bell.

Morneau played 14 seasons in the major leagues, including 11 with the Twins from 2003-13. He remains with the Twins as a Special Assistant to Baseball Operations, a position he has held for the last two seasons. Additionally, 2020 will mark Morneau���s third season as an analyst for select Twins television broadcasts on FOX Sports North.

