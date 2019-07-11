Former South Dakota forward Trey Burch-Manning is heading to Europe to continue his basketball career.

Burch-Manning has signed a pro contract to play for the Basketball Academy of Limburg in the Netherlands.

The Federal Way, Washington native has been home in the Pacific Northwest after graduating from USD in May with a bachelor of science degree in sports marketing and media. He leaves for Limburg in the middle of August with training camp starting shortly after his arrival and games beginning in September.

"I went home for a little over a month and have been working out with some close friends that now play overseas along with having some of my old AAU coaches working me out," Burch-Manning said. "I've just been trying to prepare and get my game ready for the next level."

He'll be joining a team that went just 5-29 last season.

At USD, Burch-Manning average 11 points and six rebounds a game in his senior season. His 620 career rebounds rank him 18th all-time in Coyote history.