Former SDSU WR Signs With Seattle Seahawks After NFL Draft

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On the same weekend that South Dakota State football was preparing for a big game in the FCS playoffs, one of their former players was hoping to get a call about his NFL future.

At SDSU, Johnson was a stud, finding his way to the record books on numerous occasions.

His resume includes a four-touchdown game and ended his career as the all-time leading single-season touchdown king in school history.

Get our free mobile app

Signing as an undrafted free agent is a tough way to make the active roster, but it can be a good path to the practice squad which continues the dream and gets you paid in the process.

Johnson lands in a place where he will have some great veterans to look up to and a head coach who is always looking to think outside the box.

One of the more high-profile success stories of an undrafted free agent wide receiver making it big is Vikings star Adam Thielen going undrafted and eventually turning into a Pro-Bowler for Minnesota.

For more information on the Seattle Seahawks, their roster, and their 2021 NFL Draft class, you can visit their website.

 

10 Most Dangerous Cities in South Dakota

 

Filed Under: Cade Johnson, College Football, NFL Draft, SDSU, Seattle Seahawks
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top