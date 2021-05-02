Former SDSU WR Signs With Seattle Seahawks After NFL Draft
On the same weekend that South Dakota State football was preparing for a big game in the FCS playoffs, one of their former players was hoping to get a call about his NFL future.
At SDSU, Johnson was a stud, finding his way to the record books on numerous occasions.
His resume includes a four-touchdown game and ended his career as the all-time leading single-season touchdown king in school history.
Signing as an undrafted free agent is a tough way to make the active roster, but it can be a good path to the practice squad which continues the dream and gets you paid in the process.
Johnson lands in a place where he will have some great veterans to look up to and a head coach who is always looking to think outside the box.
One of the more high-profile success stories of an undrafted free agent wide receiver making it big is Vikings star Adam Thielen going undrafted and eventually turning into a Pro-Bowler for Minnesota.
