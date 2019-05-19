Former SDSU Star David Jenkins Transferring to UNLV

Jenkins follows his head coach at SDSU as TJ Otzelberger recently took the UNLV head coaching position.

He will have to sit out a year per the NCAA transfer rules and will be eligible to play in the 2020-2021 season.

At SDSU, Jenkins was the second best player on the roster behind Mike Daum and could flat out shoot the three.

An electric guard who continues to show improvements in his game, the Rebels picked up the #2 sit out transfer in the country according to ESPN.

This is a great pick up for Coach Otzelberger and considering the class with which Jenkins performed at SDSU, he will have fans cheering for him back in South Dakota as well.