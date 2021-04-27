Former NFL QB Joining Dordt’s Christian Sports Summit in June

We are very fortunate in the Sioux Empire to get a lot of very noteworthy events that feature very note-worthy athletes as well.

An upcoming event at Dordt University is a great mix of note-worthy athletes, a noteworthy event, and a noteworthy mission.

Dordt University will be hosting their 2021 Christian Sports Summit and it will feature former NFL quarterback and FOX Sports Analyst Brock Huard.

Huard played in the NFL after being drafted out of the University of Washington and has gone on to be a College Football Analyst at both ESPN and Fox.

He is a very passionate person and that includes his faith as he's shared countless times in his podcast the benefits faith has had on his life.

In addition to Huard, there will be some other great speakers including former NBA player Wayne Simien, former Olympic volleyball player Nancy Metcalf and Director of Player Development at Nebraska Ron Brown, among others.

The event will take place on June 4, 2021, and its mission is to have "A gathering to equip and inspire current and future athletic directors, coaches, teachers and parents in faith leadership."

For more information on the schedule of events, how to attend, and more information on Dordt University, you can visit their website.