Former University of Minnesota Head Coach Jerry Kill is back in college football as it was announced that he will be joining Justin Fuente at Virginia Tech.

His role with the Hokies will be special assistant to the head coach.

The idea is that Kill can come in and provide extended leadership and some coaching ideas to help out Coach Fuente.

Over his career, Kill has been the head coach at Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Minnesota.

During his tenure with the Gophers, Kill guided Minnesota to three bowl games

Most recently, Kill served in an administrative role as Athletic Director and special assistant to the Chancellor at Southern Illinois University.

Virginia Tech, who is typically a ACC power, is 2-1 and had some ups and downs in those two wins.

Last week, they almost lost to FCS Furman, before pulling off the victory 24-17.