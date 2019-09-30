The NBA is a league of second chances and the NBA G League offers a great opportunity for those players to get going back on the right track.

A former top pick in the 2017 NBA Draft will try to take that route this season.

Former #4 NBA Draft pick Josh Jackson out of Kansas will start the season in the NBA G League.

Jackson was a stud at Kansas, but has never really found his role in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns.

He was traded to Memphis this off season and will begin the season with the Memphis Grizzlies NBA G League affiliate Memphis Hustle.

Over his young career, he has averaged 12.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 1.9 APG.