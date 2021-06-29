Forecast: Weather to Begin Heating-Up Again

There’s a very slight chance of a few showers east of I-29 this afternoon. Otherwise, decreasing cloud cover in eastern parts of the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the region this afternoon.

With a mostly clear sky tonight our low will be in the low 60s.

The dry weather will continue through the rest of this week. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the southeast to the 90s in northern and central South Dakota.

We’ll keep the dry conditions around for the Fourth of July weekend, but we’ll crank the temperatures up. By the Fourth, highs for most of us will be in the 90s.

