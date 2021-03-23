Forecast: Turning Rainy with Gusty Winds Returning

We’ll keep chances of rain in the forecast for eastern parts of the region through the day Tuesday. Some of us could pick up another half-inch to an inch of rain, especially the farther south and east you are. Highs will be stuck in the 40s where we have rain falling. The wind will pick up for everyone with gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight, we may see a few wet snowflakes mix in with the rain. Lows will be in the mid-30s.

Those snowflakes will linger into Wednesday morning where we still have some rain falling. Once the rain ends, we’ll see a gradual clearing. Highs will range from the 40s in the east to the 50s out west.

It looks like we’ll see plenty of sunshine for Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown