Forecast: The Heat Is Coming, 90’s & 100 Degrees
Some of us will start off our Thursday with a little bit of cloud cover, but we all should see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It’s going to be even hotter than yesterday with highs in the low to mid-90s around the region. The wind should stay fairly light today.
Mostly clear overnight with a low near 62.
We’re going to turn the temperatures up as we head into Friday and Saturday. Most of us will be in the mid to upper 90s for highs both days. Right now, it actually looks like parts of northern and central South Dakota could hit 100.
