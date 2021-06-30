Forecast: Staying Warm & Dry, Here Come the 90s
We’re going to keep the sunshine around for our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the low 90s in northern and central South Dakota. The wind should be fairly light today.
Tonight's low will once again be in the lower 60s with clear skies.
Thursday looks like it will be a carbon copy forecast with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees for Friday, but it’s still going to be toasty with highs in the 80s and 90s.
Get our free mobile app
Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital
Sioux Falls: Downtown
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.
Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.