Forecast: Staying Warm & Dry, Here Come the 90s

We’re going to keep the sunshine around for our Wednesday. Highs will range from the mid to upper 80s in the east, to the low 90s in northern and central South Dakota. The wind should be fairly light today.

Tonight's low will once again be in the lower 60s with clear skies.

Thursday looks like it will be a carbon copy forecast with highs back in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Temperatures will cool off a couple of degrees for Friday, but it’s still going to be toasty with highs in the 80s and 90s.

