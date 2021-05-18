Forecast: Sioux Falls Rain Chances Through Friday

We will be mostly cloudy today with a slight chance of a few showers across the region. Highs will range from the low 70s in the southeast to the low 80s up north. The wind should be fairly light as well.

Mostly cloudy tonight, with a low around 58.

There’s a better chance we could see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms Wednesday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

That chance of rain will continue into Wednesday night and Thursday with highs close to 80.

