We have a few scattered showers moving east through the region, especially along and east of I-29. Those will continue to do so through the morning hours. After that, clouds will start to break up north and out west. Clouds will be a little more stubborn in southeastern parts of the region. That will limit us to the upper 60s in the southeast while we hit the mid-70s out west.

Tonight another chance for rain and possible thunderstorms early with lows around 50.

Over the weekend, there’s a slight chance we could see an afternoon shower Saturday, but it looks like we’ll stay mostly dry. Highs will be in the 70s for most of us.

Sunday brings in a better chance for some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm or two. Don’t worry, the severe risk for Sunday is looking very low. We’ll get into the upper 60s and low 70s.

By Monday and Tuesday, we’ll have highs in the low to mid-70s across the region.

