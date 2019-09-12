Forecast: Rainy Morning and Cloudy Afternoon

From KSFY Television Meteorologist Sam Gabrielli:

Several Flash Flood alerts are still in effect this morning as heavy rainfall has impacted several communities in the south and east South Dakota as well as southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa this morning. Rainfall amounts have mainly been between 3-6 inches with isolated locations seeing over 6 inches the past few days.

Rain will continue to end from west to east this morning, leading to a cloudy to the mostly cloudy sky for the afternoon. A breezy west wind will stick with us through the day as the strong low pressure will take its time sliding to our northeast. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s today.

We are nearing the light at the end of the tunnel folks! Sunshine and warming temperatures are upon us for the weekend.