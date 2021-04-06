Forecast: Rain Showers Today Through Friday

It’s going to be a cloudy day for our Tuesday. We’ll see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms, especially this afternoon. The risk of severe weather will be fairly low today. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across the region. It will be breezy today with non-thunderstorm wind gusts around 30 mph possible.

Tonight, we’ll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. Lows will drop into the 40s.

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue for Wednesday, as will the 30 mph wind gusts. High Wednesday will be in the lower 50s.

Rain could linger into Thursday, but anything leftover looks to be fairly light.

