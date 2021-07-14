Forecast: Potential for Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Today

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this morning, especially for the eastern and southeastern portions of the area. A few storms along and south of I-90 could become strong to severe with strong winds and heavy downpours the main threats. We will get a brief break late this morning into the early afternoon, but then more showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon and some of those could become strong to severe. Highs will top out in the 70s to near 80.

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms for the far eastern areas during the evening, but skies will gradually clear throughout the night as higher pressure moves in. Lows drop back into the 50s to low 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny as high pressure takes over. There is a chance of some showers and thunderstorms along and west of the James River Friday night as a weak front approaches. Highs will be in the 80s both days with spots west reaching the low 90s.

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now