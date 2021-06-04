Forecast: Hot & Humid Ahead for the Weekend

Get ready for a hot weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s with 100s possible for some. You can expect to feel the increase in humidity as we go throughout the weekend.

The wind will pick up a bit on Saturday as well as Sunday which will help to at least try to make it feel a little more bearable outside. The entire weekend is looking to stay dry with plenty of sunshine, but it’s going to be hot.

A cold front will move through Sunday night and into Monday morning which will bring a chance for some showers and thunderstorms and really increase the humidity across the region.

Even the beginning of next week with a “cold” front moving through, temperatures only will “cool” to the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

