Forecast: Hot & Dry, Rinse Repeat Rinse Repeat

It is going to be another hot day across the region and another breezy day for some. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s again. We’ll start off with a little cloud cover, especially in central South Dakota. The clouds will break this morning and we should have plenty of sunshine this afternoon. It will be a little breezy up north and out west with wind gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight mostly clear skies and a low in the upper 60's.

The hot and muggy weather will stick around for the next few days. Wednesday is going to be another similar day with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

We’ll warm things up by a couple of degrees for Thursday. Our next chance of rain comes Thursday night and could linger into Friday morning, especially east of the James River. Clouds and rain will limit temperatures to the upper 70s for some while most of us will be in the low to mid-80s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now