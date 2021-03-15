Forecast: Heavy Wet Snow, No Travel Advised

Snow continues to fall across the region this morning. We could see some heavy snow at times with some places seeing snowfall rates of an inch per hour, or so. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect across the region. They will come to an end for those of us in southern parts of the region first as this system exists. We may see a few more inches of additional accumulation before the storm comes to an end. Highs will be in the 30s today.

Tonight, we’ll stay cloudy. Lows will drop down into the upper 20s and low 30s.

We’ll keep the clouds around for Tuesday and see highs get back into the upper 30s and low 40s. A little warmer to the north where we’ll have less snow on the ground.

The slight warm-up will continue into Wednesday. Highs will be in the 40s for everyone, but it will be cooler in the south where we have more snow on the ground.

