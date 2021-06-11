FORECAST: Early Morning Thunderstorms Followed By Cooler Temps

A line of thunderstorms moved through the region this morning. The clouds will break and the sun will come out. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s today.

Tonight's low should be ideal dropping to the mid 50s.

Over the weekend, we’ll start to warm up again. We’ll jump into the upper 80s for highs on Saturday with low 90s returning by Sunday.

The low 90s will stick around for Monday, but we’ll bring in a slight chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms.

