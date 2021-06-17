Forecast: Chance for Showers & Thunderstorms Today

It is going to be a warm day across the region, but not as hot or humid as it was yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with less humidity. There is a slight chance we could see a few thunderstorms move through the region today. The best chance will be in northern South Dakota later this morning and early this afternoon. The wind should be fairly light through most of today.

Mostly clear overnight with a low near 62.

We’ll see temperatures cool down a bit as we head into the weekend. Friday will see highs drop into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.

It will be a little breezy, though. Saturday is looking like a nice day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid-80s.

Late Saturday night, we’ll see a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms across the region. Some could linger into Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

