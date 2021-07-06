Forecast: A Break in Heat & Humidity, Cooler Temps, Showers

We have some showers and thunderstorms around the region this morning, and we’ll see another chance return this afternoon for southeastern parts of the region. After the rain ends in northern and central South Dakota, we’ll stay cloudy. There will be some sunshine in the tri-state area early on before the rain starts again. Highs will range from the low 70s in the north to the upper 80s in the south. Rainfall totals between a quarter and half an inch will be possible.

Tonight, any rain will come to an end with lows in the 50s and 60s.

We’ll see mostly sunny conditions Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s for most.

Thursday will start off with some sunshine, but there’s a slight chance of some rain in the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Downtown