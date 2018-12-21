Ford Recalling F Series Pickup Trucks Because of Fire Risk

There's a recall to tell you about that involves the top-selling pickups in the country.

Ford is recalling more than 410-thousand F Series pickup trucks with engine block heaters because they can catch fire.

The recall covers certain F-150s model years 2015 through 2019, as well as 2017 through 2019 F-250, 350, 450 and 550.

The company says water and contaminants can get into the heater cable and cause corrosion, which in turn can cause electrical shorts and possible fires.

So far, Ford has received three reports of fires in Canada, but none in the United States. And there have been no reports of injuries.

Dealers have been notified and instructed to inspect and seal the cable or replace the heaters if needed. The recall is expected to start January 7, 2019.

Source: Associated Press

