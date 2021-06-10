For $500 You Could Stay In Sioux Falls Home Where Buffalo Roam

In 2021 people are looking to get out and get away. Vacation locations are fast filling up as we are once again traveling. But folks are also seeking out fun staycation destinations. And there a lot of opportunities for an escape right around the Sioux Falls area.

I came across this interesting VRBO billed as a “Unique Home Where The Buffalo Roam!” Beautiful vistas and a heard of Buffalo, I had to check it out. The description reads:

“The most unique home in South Dakota. It was featured in home magazines & newspapers. This 4500 sq ft home was built using tongue and groove logs and designed in the shape of a keyhole! This gorgeous home has the feel of being nestled in a country lodge with a full deck and fire pit for relaxing. You are only being 6 minutes from Sioux Falls and 5 minutes from Hartford. This rental is great for entertaining, reunions, for large groups or families.”

This VRBO on Buffalo Ridge boasts …

5 Bedrooms

3 Bathrooms

Two large parking spaces for boats

Drive-thru driveway for RV and parking

Easy access to interstate-90 to go hunting and fishing

Sleeps 16 in beds. Room for your own blow-up beds.

Gas Firepit

Pool Table

New gas BBQ Grill

Garage for hunting dogs to stay w/ heater - no in-house pets allowed.

One review from May of 2021 reads … “Great location and plenty of room. We had a wonderful stay. Plenty of room for nine of us. It was well-equipped. It is close to the road but it made it very convenient for everywhere we were going. Kids had a great time playing in the basement which allowed the adults quiet conversation upstairs. The view is lovely and the bison herd was a treat.”

The VRBO lists for $499 a night with a minimum of a 3-night stay. I could see where this could be a fun accommodation for a family gathering or reunion. I'll bet it would make your relatives from the big city talk!?