‘Footloose’ Opening At The Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Everybody cut Footloose!

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre (SECT) will be premiering its production of Footloose on June 17th and it will run through June 27th. Showtimes are every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm with 2 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday.

All shows will be at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

This is the stage version of the beloved 80's movie featuring Kevin Bacon.

The SECT website describes the show as, "A rebellious teenager moves to a small middle-American town where dance is forbidden and encourages his classmates to defy the local pastor and call for a rock ‘n’ roll prom. A musical version of the 1984 film."

The information for the show also states there will be music from Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, and Kenny Loggins. So, I'm pretty sure most of the soundtrack we know and love will be included. Yes, that includes "Holding Out for a Hero," "Let's Hear it For the Boy," "Almost Paradise," and of course, "Footloose"!

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

Some Covid protocols are still in effect at The Orpheum. Guests will be required to wear masks at each performance.