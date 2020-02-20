Flyboy and Stensland, Two Great Tastes that Taste Great Together

This truly is a marriage made in sweet treats heaven! Flyboy Donuts and Stensland Family Farms will be combining their goodie-making operations into one location at 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue in the Roosevelt Marketplace retail center, according to Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan. Stensland plans to be open by early May, Flyboy by early summer.

The businesses will have a shared seating area and outdoor patio, but each will have their own customer counter. Stensland and Flyboy will be serving up the same deliciousness in this location as they have in their others, and Flyboy will also have a drive-thru window.

Collaboration is nothing new for either of these businesses, as Stensland continues to run the city's Overlook Cafe at Falls Park and is also the concessionaire for the Midco Aquatic Center. Meanwhile, Flyboy Donuts is getting ready to open another shared space, with Plains Commerce Bank, at 57th & Sycamore in May.

Spokespeople for both businesses were excited by the possibilities of delightful and delicious, creative combinations for their products, and I must admit--so am I!

Source: Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan

