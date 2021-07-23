Florida Man Arrested in Sioux Falls, Wanted for Attempted Murder

It isn't every day that someone who is wanted for murder in another state gets tracked down in South Dakota, but it happened on Thursday.

According to Dakota News Now, 26-year-old Devontae Durden was arrested on the 300 block of North Western Avenue after he was tracked down in Sioux Falls by the US Marshals Service fugitive task force.

Durden is wanted in St. Augustine, Florida in connection with a shooting that took place on July 6 of this year. He was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail until he has his initial court appearance and is eventually extradited.

Get our free mobile app

The charges against Durden in Florida include attempted murder, the conviction of a firearm by a convicted felon, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He was initially named as a person of interest in the case, according to CBS 47 in Jacksonville. One person was shot but had only suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The task force that tracked Durden down is rather large and involves a lot of state and federal agencies. All involved in the apprehension were agents from the U.S. Marshals Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Police Department, South Dakota Highway Patrol, and Division of Criminal Investigation.