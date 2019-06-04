Flandreau Rodeo Days Friday and Saturday

Flandreau Rodeo Days

Take in some great rodeo action Friday and Saturday June 7 and 8 at Flandreau. It's the 2nd Annual Rodeo Days taking place across from Royal River Casino & Hotel.

In a joint partnership between the local rodeo committee, The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, and Royal River Casino Flandreau Rodeo Days host their inaugural event last June. The first year was a huge success.

The First Annual Flandreau Rodeo Days brought over 200 contestants and in excess of 500 spectators each day to witness two days of heart pounding rodeo excitement.

The success of this event lead to it being named the Best New Rodeo of the Year 2018 by the South Dakota Rodeo Association and cemented the plan for Flandreau Rodeo Days to be an annual event.

Gates open each day at 10:00 AM for guests to enjoy Vendors, Food Booths, and Kid Zone. Slack starts at 11:00 AM. Team Penning will begin at 5:00 PM followed by Mutton Busting for Children 3-9 years of age weighing under 45 pounds. The Grand Entry will commence at 6:00 PM each evening.

Tickets are $10 in advance at the Royal River Gift Shop or online . Or $15 at the gate. Children 10 & under are free with a paying adult.