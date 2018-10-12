Five People Caught with Drugs in Sioux Falls Thanks to Tip
The newly established Narcotics Crime Unit of the Sioux Falls Police Department followed up on tips that lead to bags of drugs, paraphernalia, a mysterious syringe, and five arrests.
Law enforcement was alerted to possible meth dealing and the name of Joseph Hopkins of the 600 block of South Marion Road. Police obtained a search warrant and observed Hopkins leaving a residence Thursday (October 11) afternoon at 3:00 PM.
Police stopped him at a local convenience store near 12th and Petro where the canine unit searched his vehicle and found five small doses of meth in individual bags, and a loaded syringe containing an unknown substance. A woman passenger with Hopkins, Taylor Damien Desersa, was also arrested.
Police went back to the residence on Marion Road and detained a woman outside in her car, Heather Lashae Brill. She was found in possession of meth and a scale and was arrested.
Three people were found inside the residence. Amber Marie Boyd was charged for keeping a place of sale of a controlled substance and Devin James Glascock was found in possession of marijuana.
A 17-year-old girl also in the home but she was not arrested.
Police provided more information on the arrests and charges:
- Joseph Raymond Hopkins, DOB 11/1/1989, 28-year-old, Sioux Falls resident. Possession of Controlled Substances, Keeping Place for Sale of Controlled Substances, and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Taylor Damien Desersa,(passenger with Hopkins) DOB 5/16/1996, 22-year-old Sioux Falls resident. Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Heather Lashae Brill,(parked outside residence) 3/8/1996, 22-year-old Luverne Minnesota resident. Possession of Controlled Substances and Possession of Paraphernalia
- Amber Marie Boyd, (inside the residence where the search warrant was served) 10/31/1965, 52-year-old Sioux Falls resident. Keeping Place for Sale of Controlled Substances
- Devin James Glascock, 12/22/1991, 26-year-old Sioux Falls resident. Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia