First Look at Sioux Falls’ Newest Hotel

Get a glimpse at the newest southwest side hotel in Sioux Falls - the Staybridge Suites. It's now open and taking reservations for a night out or extended stays.

The new Staybridge Suites, in the IHG Hotel brand, is proud to offer amenities such as:

Indoor pool and whirlpool

Complimentary breakfast and newspaper

Complimentary laundry

Self-parking

Wi-Fi

Den with library

Used with permission from Theresa Thesenvitz_IHG Regional Manager

This 4-floor hotel located at 4210 W. 59th St in Sioux Falls also allows pets and has a patio area with BBQ Grills & Firepit.

It also boasts a 400 square feet meeting room.

Used with permission from Theresa Thesenvitz_IHG Regional Manager

At this BRAND NEW 100% non-smoking hotel, you will enjoy first-class amenities

including complimentary hot & cold breakfast buffet, evening social offering a lite-meal

and beverages, and fully equipped kitchenettes for those seeking an extended stay.

The 102 suite hotel also has a 24-hour fitness room.

Used with permission from Theresa Thesenvitz_IHG Regional Manager

Now is a nice time to get out of the house for a few nights with the family.

Used with permission from Theresa Thesenvitz_IHG Regional Manager

Used with permission from Theresa Thesenvitz_IHG Regional Manager