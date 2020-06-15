First Look at Sioux Falls’ Newest Hotel
Get a glimpse at the newest southwest side hotel in Sioux Falls - the Staybridge Suites. It's now open and taking reservations for a night out or extended stays.
The new Staybridge Suites, in the IHG Hotel brand, is proud to offer amenities such as:
- Indoor pool and whirlpool
- Complimentary breakfast and newspaper
- Complimentary laundry
- Self-parking
- Wi-Fi
- Den with library
This 4-floor hotel located at 4210 W. 59th St in Sioux Falls also allows pets and has a patio area with BBQ Grills & Firepit.
It also boasts a 400 square feet meeting room.
At this BRAND NEW 100% non-smoking hotel, you will enjoy first-class amenities
including complimentary hot & cold breakfast buffet, evening social offering a lite-meal
and beverages, and fully equipped kitchenettes for those seeking an extended stay.
The 102 suite hotel also has a 24-hour fitness room.
Now is a nice time to get out of the house for a few nights with the family.