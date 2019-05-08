First Ever Sioux Falls Pride Parade Scheduled
Sioux Falls Pride announced today that the 1st ever Sioux Falls Pride Parade is scheduled for downtown Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Pride invites you to cheer on colorful floats & parade participants as part of the celebration to honor the LGBTQA+ community at the Sioux Falls Pride Parade in Downtown Sioux Falls.
When, Where, & What:
Theme: Pride
Date: June 15th, 2019
Time: 10:00 am
Locations: Downtown Sioux Falls Along Phillips Ave.
This is a free event to the community but the cost for Registration of a Float or Group is $30. If you have any questions or need more information please contact Parade Coordinator Cody Ingle at cody.i@siouxfallspride.org. Deadline to register for the parade is June 8, 2019.