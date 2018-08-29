Fireball Lights Up the Sky in Iowa, Nebraska

Nearly 350 calls poured in after a bright fireball lit up the skies over a few Midwestern states Monday night. The group logging the calls, the American Meteor Society said witnesses submitted more than 500 reports of the fireball. The sighting was reported in Missouri, but others came from folks in Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, and Nebraska.

Witnesses said there was visible fragmentation in the fireball, indicating its velocity was low and it went through the atmosphere.

South Dakota native, Scott Andera , collected video of the incident, including the doorbell camera footage, and reported in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that it was seen around 8:40 PM and was on a northward trajectory.

Overall, people from eight states reported the meteor. By the way, if you're lucky enough to find a piece of a meteorite, it's worth some money - and valuable to collectors.

