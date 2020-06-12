Find Out Who Made the 2020 Summit League Hall of Fame Class

The 2020 Summit League Hall of Fame was announced on Thursday and it is headlined by a former first-round NBA draft pick.

This class includes five members, IUPUI star and NBA guard George Hill, Oakland Swimming and Diving coach Pete Hovland, Swimmer Chen Ni, Golfer Amy Olson and Pole Vaulter Jack Whitt.

The Summit League Hall of Fame was started in 2017 and has seen 17 members inducted including this year's class.

Here's a look at all of the Summit League Hall of Famers.

SUMMIT LEAGUE HALL OF FAME

Class of 2020

George Hill, IUPUI (Men's Basketball)

Pete Hovland, Oakland (Swimming and Diving)

Chen Ni, IUPUI (Women's Swimming and Diving)

Amy (Anderson) Olson, North Dakota State (Women's Golf)

Jack Whitt, Oral Roberts (Men's Track and Field)

Class of 2018

Andretti Bain, Oral Roberts (Men's Track and Field)

Kevin Duckworth, Eastern Illinois (Men's Basketball)

E.C. Hill, Northern Illinois (Women's Basketball)

Dr. Helen Smiley, Western Illinois (Administrator)

Class of 2017

Brian Anderson, Wright State (Baseball)

Tony Bennett, Green Bay (Men's Basketball)

Bryce Drew, Valparaiso (Men's Basketball)

Dr. Homer Drew, Valparaiso (Men's Basketball)

F.L. "Frosty" Ferzacca, Mid-Continent Conference (Administrator)

Caleb Green, Oral Roberts (Men's Basketball)

Krista Ragan-Binam, Oral Roberts (Women's Basketball)

Anita Rapp, Oakland (Women's Soccer)

For more information about the Summit League and the 2020 class, you can visit their website.