Fighting Cancer Ninja Style Fundraiser Saturday Shenanigans Pub

Fighting Cancer Ninja Style Fundraiser is Saturday, April 6th at Shenanigans Pub from 1:00 PM till 5:00 PM.

One of the things you learn about cancer is that is that it can affect anyone at any age.

At the annual Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon we reconnect with families we have known for years and meet new ones just starting their journey.

This year I met four year old Evan for the first time but have known his mom and dad for years.

Evan is fighting cancer ninja style and is starting his fourth round of chemo Monday.

I've always been a big fan of ninjas and am a big fan of Evan and his family.

If you can make it to this fundraiser benefit tomorrow there will be great raffle items and silent auction items as well to help in Evans fight against cancer.

Also during the event at 1:00 pm Evan will be shaving 2 Sioux Falls police and 2 Sioux Falls firemen heads!

If you can't make it to the event do me a favor and put Evan and his family on your prayer list. And make a reminder to remember everyone that is facing and fighting cancer.

