Fields and Lawerence Lead Heisman Odds for 2020

Two quarterbacks lead the way with the latest Heisman Trophy odds for the 2020 college football season.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence have the best odds to win the Heisman.

Lawerence is coming off of a national championship appearance and one national title already on his resume as he tries to add a second this season.

Fields emerged on the scene last year as a transfer to Ohio State and will be looking to build on that success and solidify his draft stock as a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields is +450 and Lawerence is +475 according to OddsShark.com.

Here are the rest of the odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy

Justin Fields (Ohio State) +450 Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) +475 Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) +1000 Sam Ehlinger (Texas) +1200 Jamie Newman (Georgia) +1400 Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) +1600 Travis Etienne (Clemson) +1800 Ian Book (Notre Dame) +2000 Kedon Slovis (USC) +2500 Kyle Trask (Florida) +2500 Mac Jones (Alabama) +2500 Sam Howell (North Carolina) +2500 Bo Nix (Auburn) +2800 Myles Brennan (LSU) +2800 Lynn Bowden Jr. (Kentucky) +3300 Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) +3300 Najee Harris (Alabama) +4000 Sean Clifford (Penn State) +4000 Brock Purdy (Iowa State) +5000 Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) +5000 Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon State) +5000 Journey Brown (Penn State) +5000 Tanner Morgan (Minnesota) +5000 Trey Sanders (Alabama) +5000 Chatarius Atwell (Louisville) +6600 DeVonta Smith (Alabama) +6600 Dillon Gabriel (UCF) +6600 Ja’Marr Chase (LSU) +6600 Jaret Patterson (Buffalo) +6600 Javian Hawkins (Louisville) +6600 Jaylen Waddle (Alabama) +6600 Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis) +6600 Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana) +6600 Penei Sewell (Oregon) +6600 Rondale Moore (Purdue) +6600 Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State) +6600 Zamir White (Georgia) +6600

Hopefully the 2020 college football season is able to start on time and we will get to watch all this play out on the field.

If we can learn anything from years past is that there will always be dark horse, but what we also know is that most likely the front runners will be there at the end as well.