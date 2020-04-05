Fields and Lawerence Lead Heisman Odds for 2020

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Two quarterbacks lead the way with the latest Heisman Trophy odds for the 2020 college football season.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence have the best odds to win the Heisman.

Lawerence is coming off of a national championship appearance and one national title already on his resume as he tries to add a second this season.

Fields emerged on the scene last year as a transfer to Ohio State and will be looking to build on that success and solidify his draft stock as a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Fields is +450 and Lawerence is +475 according to OddsShark.com.

Here are the rest of the odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy

Justin Fields (Ohio State)+450
Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)+475
Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)+1000
Sam Ehlinger (Texas)+1200
Jamie Newman (Georgia)+1400
Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)+1600
Travis Etienne (Clemson)+1800
Ian Book (Notre Dame)+2000
Kedon Slovis (USC)+2500
Kyle Trask (Florida)+2500
Mac Jones (Alabama)+2500
Sam Howell (North Carolina)+2500
Bo Nix (Auburn)+2800
Myles Brennan (LSU)+2800
Lynn Bowden Jr. (Kentucky)+3300
Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State)+3300
Najee Harris (Alabama)+4000
Sean Clifford (Penn State)+4000
Brock Purdy (Iowa State)+5000
Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)+5000
Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon State)+5000
Journey Brown (Penn State)+5000
Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)+5000
Trey Sanders (Alabama)+5000
Chatarius Atwell (Louisville)+6600
DeVonta Smith (Alabama)+6600
Dillon Gabriel (UCF)+6600
Ja’Marr Chase (LSU)+6600
Jaret Patterson (Buffalo)+6600
Javian Hawkins (Louisville)+6600
Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)+6600
Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)+6600
Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana)+6600
Penei Sewell (Oregon)+6600
Rondale Moore (Purdue)+6600
Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)+6600
Zamir White (Georgia)+6600

Hopefully the 2020 college football season is able to start on time and we will get to watch all this play out on the field.

If we can learn anything from years past is that there will always be dark horse, but what we also know is that most likely the front runners will be there at the end as well.

 

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Source: Fields and Lawerence Lead Heisman Odds for 2020
Filed Under: College Football, Heisman Trophy
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top