Fields and Lawerence Lead Heisman Odds for 2020
Two quarterbacks lead the way with the latest Heisman Trophy odds for the 2020 college football season.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawerence have the best odds to win the Heisman.
Lawerence is coming off of a national championship appearance and one national title already on his resume as he tries to add a second this season.
Fields emerged on the scene last year as a transfer to Ohio State and will be looking to build on that success and solidify his draft stock as a top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Fields is +450 and Lawerence is +475 according to OddsShark.com.
Here are the rest of the odds for the 2020 Heisman Trophy
|Justin Fields (Ohio State)
|+450
|Trevor Lawrence (Clemson)
|+475
|Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)
|+1000
|Sam Ehlinger (Texas)
|+1200
|Jamie Newman (Georgia)
|+1400
|Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State)
|+1600
|Travis Etienne (Clemson)
|+1800
|Ian Book (Notre Dame)
|+2000
|Kedon Slovis (USC)
|+2500
|Kyle Trask (Florida)
|+2500
|Mac Jones (Alabama)
|+2500
|Sam Howell (North Carolina)
|+2500
|Bo Nix (Auburn)
|+2800
|Myles Brennan (LSU)
|+2800
|Lynn Bowden Jr. (Kentucky)
|+3300
|Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State)
|+3300
|Najee Harris (Alabama)
|+4000
|Sean Clifford (Penn State)
|+4000
|Brock Purdy (Iowa State)
|+5000
|Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU)
|+5000
|Hamilcar Rashed Jr. (Oregon State)
|+5000
|Journey Brown (Penn State)
|+5000
|Tanner Morgan (Minnesota)
|+5000
|Trey Sanders (Alabama)
|+5000
|Chatarius Atwell (Louisville)
|+6600
|DeVonta Smith (Alabama)
|+6600
|Dillon Gabriel (UCF)
|+6600
|Ja’Marr Chase (LSU)
|+6600
|Jaret Patterson (Buffalo)
|+6600
|Javian Hawkins (Louisville)
|+6600
|Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)
|+6600
|Kenneth Gainwell (Memphis)
|+6600
|Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana)
|+6600
|Penei Sewell (Oregon)
|+6600
|Rondale Moore (Purdue)
|+6600
|Tylan Wallace (Oklahoma State)
|+6600
|Zamir White (Georgia)
|+6600
Hopefully the 2020 college football season is able to start on time and we will get to watch all this play out on the field.
If we can learn anything from years past is that there will always be dark horse, but what we also know is that most likely the front runners will be there at the end as well.