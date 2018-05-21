This summer you can sip a limited edition summer ale that helps finance a new endeavor at the Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls. Two dollars from each Zoo Brew case of beer from Fernson Brewing Company will be donated to the new Lion Exhibit . Zoo Brew will be available at Hy-Vee Grocery stores and Fernson locations for $8.00 per six-pack.

“We’re grateful to Fernson Brewing Company and Hy-Vee for their continued partnership on this exciting Zoo Brew project,” said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History. “The community response when Zoo Brew was initially introduced last year was tremendous, and we’re excited to continue this collaboration to benefit our new Lion exhibit.”

If you had the Zoo Brew last year for the Zoo's Brown Bear exhibit, this Zoo Brew is a totally new version.

“It was amazing to see the support from the community for Zoo Brew when it hit store shelves last year,” said Riccardo Tarabelsi, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Fernson Brewing Company. “We’re excited for the public to try the new Zoo Brew recipe, which will only be offered for a limited time.”

The new lion habitat will include a pride of up to ten lions, including their cubs, along with extra displays of leopards and meerkats.

Currently 300,000 guests visit the Great Plains Zoo and Delbridge Museum annually.

