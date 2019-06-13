FEMA Housing Inspections Underway

Housing inspectors from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are now out in South Dakota communities to help those impacted by severe storms and flooding from March 13 to April 26. Inspections provide critical information that allows FEMA to determine what assistance individuals and households are eligible for, and allows referrals to other federal, state and voluntary agency resources.

The first step in the process is to register with FEMA for federal disaster assistance. Those with disaster damage that was not covered by insurance may register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or (TTY) 800-462-7585 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Homeowners and renters should make sure their contact information is up to date and have access to a telephone. They will need to have a photo ID and proof of ownership or a lease.

FEMA housing inspectors have photo IDs. If a homeowner is uncertain about someone that is asking to enter their home, be sure to ask to see their ID. A FEMA inspector will not visit a home if there has not been a registration made by someone in the household.

Source: sd.gov