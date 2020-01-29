FEMA Disaster Assistance Deadline Extended For South Dakota

There's good news for people seeking assistance from the September tornadoes and flooding, FEMA has extended the deadline to register to Friday, January 31, 2020.

Dakota News Now reports that officials say they haven't seen as many applications as they expected.

It doesn't matter if you have finished cleaning up or started repairs, FEMA says you can still register.

“We would like everybody to understand, there is enough assistance for everybody who was affected to get the help they need,” said Mike Slater with FEMA External Affairs.

According to the FEMA website, "Disaster assistance may be provided as financial or direct assistance to individuals and families whose property has been damaged or destroyed as a result of a federally-declared disaster, and whose losses are not covered by insurance. It is meant to help you with critical expenses that cannot be covered in other ways."

There's two ways to register: call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov.