Feeling Self-Conscious? Watch a Nature Program

Wednesday nights at my house are public television nights. Not only is there nothing else worth watching on primetime television, but I have a special affinity for the nature programming they offer then. Last week the program I watched was a fascinating episode of the series, Nature, called Pets: Wild at Heart - Secretive Creatures.

It dealt with our domestic pets and the reasons they do what they do, especially when we're not watching. Among many other things, I learned why cats are compelled to scratch their claws on just about anything, and it wasn't as I assumed; to sharpen them, so as to better tear the furniture and me apart!

No, they do it to remove the "husks", ( old coverings or remnants ) of their older nails, so those fresh sharp ones are readily available. It is a genetic behavior used by their large, wild, predecessors, to enable them to climb things without the worry of having a loose nail husk cause them to fall or lose their grip. Weird huh?

In any case, I also had no idea that watching nature programming could also lead to having a better self-image. But that is exactly what new research from two universities ( one in England and one in Malaysia ) has concluded.

One of the participating professors opined: " There are a number of possible explanations for our results, including the idea that natural environments promote 'soft fascination', which is a state of cognitive quiet that fosters self-kindness and helps individuals have a more compassionate view of their body".

I'm glad that the participants in their studies viewed themselves in a more positive light after viewing various nature films. Bully for them! As for me, I either need to watch a lot more of that kind of programming, or get myself to a gym! It remains to be seen, which I will choose.

Source: Science Daily

