Feeding South Dakota’s Summer Backpack Program Helps Hungry Kids

Unfortunately, Feeding South Dakota 's mission never changes. I say, unfortunately, because the mission to end hunger is ongoing. The good news is, that while the number of people needing food assistance seems to stay constant or even grow, Feeding South Dakota with the help of community partners like Celebrate Church work to meet those needs.

In the Sioux Falls School District, 30 schools benefit from the BackPack Program during the school year. Over 5,000 children in the state receive nutritious, kid-friendly food from the backpack programs weekly. But when school ends and summer begins, only 1 in 7 of these children have access to a summer meal program.

This is when the Feeding South Dakota BackPack program becomes so important. Backpacks are provided to children in summer childcare programs like Kids Inc., Kidstop, and United Childcare, as well as these Sioux Falls and Brandon locations.

Anne Sullivan Elementary / through August 2 / Thursdays 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Food Service Center / through August 2 / Thursdays 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Hawthorne Elementary / through August 2 / Thursdays 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Hayward Elementary / through August 2 / Thursdays 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Laura B. Anderson / through August 2 / Thursdays 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Terry Redlin Elementary / through August 2 / Thursdays 11:30 to 12:30 PM ( except the July 4th distribution will be on Wednesday, July 3rd )

Boys & Girls Club ( Sneve Avenue location ) / through August 2 on Thursdays

EmBe (Downtown location) / through August 16 on Thursdays

Our Saviors Lutheran Church / through August 16 on Thursdays

Volunteers of America Dakotas Youth Center ( 1309 W. 51st ) / through August 16/ Fridays from noon to 6 PM

Brandon Elementary / through July 26 / Thursdays 11 AM to 12:30 PM

Backpacks are provided on a first come, first served basis.

For more information on the Feeding South Dakota Summer BackPack programs see Feeding South Dakota online , on Facebook or call 605-335-0364.