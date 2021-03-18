Feeding South Dakota’s Matt Gassen to Retire in August

The leadership at one of the most important agencies in the state will be changing at the end of this summer as the CEO of Feeding South Dakota will retire. Matt Gassen has been organizing and steering the ship for hunger relief in the state since 1999.

Feeding South Dakota

In a posted release, Chairman of the Board of Directors Greg Schmieding says, “Matt’s been a tremendous asset to the mission of Feeding South Dakota. For the last 22 years, he has led with the utmost humility, ensuring that those who are food insecure in our state are served with dignity and respect. He has transformed Feeding South Dakota into a premier non-profit organization in the state of South Dakota."

A former airman in the U.S. Air Force, Gassen has put the city of Sioux Falls and South Dakota at the top when it comes to meeting the needs of people who need food. Multiple new statewide programs are thriving under his guidance that yield more than 17 million pounds of food annually.

Get our free mobile app

Over the years you often attended an event where non-perishable food items were being collected. Maybe in lieu of paid admission. It sounds small but those donations add up in a hurry.

Gassen says, “I will be forever grateful to everyone who has provided support to me over all these years. However, there comes a time in every career when we need to pass the leadership baton to someone else who can help lead this organization and its critical mission into the future, and for me, that time has come.”

Gassen's last day will be August 31. The search for a new CEO is currently underway.